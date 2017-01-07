Com os pés já assentes em 2017, mas com 2016 ainda a ecoar nos ouvidos, a equipa de bordo acolheu esta semana alguns dos passageiros que mais gosto nos deram ouvir no ano que agora terminou.
Partida do Terminal 107.9. Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio: Narita!
Alinhamento
01. Shugo Tokumaru - Lift
02. Mitsume - Tadayou Fune
03. Shintaro Sakamoto - Disco Is
04. Homecomings - Another New Year
05. Kikagaku Moyo - Kogarashi
06. Convex Level - Before The Rain (Replayed)
07. Ogre You Asshole - なくした
08. ペンネンネンネンネン・ネネムズ - 浮き雲
09. Batman Winks - So I Can Do
10. Foodman - Waterfall
11. Stabilo - Clematis
Partida do Terminal 107.9. Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio: Narita!
Alinhamento
01. Shugo Tokumaru - Lift
02. Mitsume - Tadayou Fune
03. Shintaro Sakamoto - Disco Is
04. Homecomings - Another New Year
05. Kikagaku Moyo - Kogarashi
06. Convex Level - Before The Rain (Replayed)
07. Ogre You Asshole - なくした
08. ペンネンネンネンネン・ネネムズ - 浮き雲
09. Batman Winks - So I Can Do
10. Foodman - Waterfall
11. Stabilo - Clematis