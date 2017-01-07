sábado, janeiro 07, 2017

NARITA #465

Com os pés já assentes em 2017, mas com 2016 ainda a ecoar nos ouvidos, a equipa de bordo acolheu esta semana alguns dos passageiros que mais gosto nos deram ouvir no ano que agora terminou.

Partida do Terminal 107.9. Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio: Narita!

Alinhamento
01. Shugo Tokumaru - Lift
02. Mitsume - Tadayou Fune
03. Shintaro Sakamoto - Disco Is
04. Homecomings - Another New Year
05. Kikagaku Moyo - Kogarashi
06. Convex Level - Before The Rain (Replayed)
07. Ogre You Asshole - なくした
08. ペンネンネンネンネン・ネネムズ - 浮き雲
09. Batman Winks - So I Can Do
10. Foodman - Waterfall
11. Stabilo - Clematis
Publicada por à(s) Sem comentários:
Etiquetas: , ,

sábado, dezembro 17, 2016

NARITA #462

Uma viagem mais roqueira que o habitual...

01. Apnea - Beautiful World
02. Salmon Mousse Papa - Kira Kira
03. Lotus - Melt-Down
04. Mothercoat - Potofu
05. Miso Soup - Pah Pah Pah
06. Multi Colored Vox - Murasaki
07. Guitar Vader - Age
08. Nine List Acid Time - Downfall
09. Advantage Lucy - Everything
10. 9mm Parabellum Bullet - Atmosphere
11. Silk Road - Animal Funk
Publicada por à(s) Sem comentários:
Etiquetas: , , ,

domingo, dezembro 04, 2016

NARITA #460

Em breve colocaremos a lista de passageiros que viajaram connosco durante uma hora sobre os céus nipónicos...
Publicada por à(s) Sem comentários:

domingo, novembro 27, 2016

NARITA #459

Uma hora para sobrevoar paisagens sonoras bem distintas do país do Sol Nascente.

01. Kahimi Karie - Pygmalism (remix optiganally yours)
02. Asa-chang & Junray - 花
03. Films - Gentle rain
04. Buffalo Daughter - Great five lakes
05. Screaming Seagull Kiss Her Kiss Her - Coma
06. Luminous Orange - Give a hint
07. Neil and Iraiza - Pain
08. Silent Poets - Cherry Tree (feat. Ingrid Schroeder)
09. Kotringo - Dara ga watashi mo
Publicada por à(s) Sem comentários:
Etiquetas: , ,

domingo, novembro 20, 2016

NARITA #458

Um vôo especial sobre os céus do país do Sol Nascente. Os passageiros foram escolhidos a dedo e tinham que ter o requisito da letra F.

01. Fujii Masahide -Venus In Furs (With Pale Blue Eyes)
02. Fuji fabric - PRAYER
03. fudge - tykho
04. Funya - ???
05. films - Gentle Rain
06. Ferri - Starry
07. Fuqugi - Nightingale
08. Four the MG - subsonic domination
09. Fullarmor - Dizneyland
10. Femme Fatale - Kodou
11. Flower Mamma Records - Who loves the sun
12. Frederic - POOLSIDE DOG

Publicada por à(s) Sem comentários:
Etiquetas: , , ,

domingo, novembro 13, 2016

NARITA #457

Com uma noite ivernosa requere-se uma viagem calma e segura sobre os céus do país do Sol Nascente. Uma hora de música electrónica ambiental com pitadas de shoegaze e indie rock (q.b.).

01. Ryuichi Sakamoto - Paul's Dance
02. Yu Kadowaki - Toki no Kane
03. Kenji Ozawa - Solo le pido a Dios
04. Tadahiko Yokogawa - Au long de la riviere nocturne
05. As meias - Kitten
06. Marconi - Controller
07. Opaluc - Crystal gazer
08. Dronjo kept by 4 - Delta
09. The other four - Air à danser
10. Doi Itsuqi - Hakalame

Publicada por à(s) Sem comentários:
Etiquetas: , , ,

domingo, novembro 06, 2016

NARITA #456

Uma hora de viagem ao sabor dos ventos nipónicos... Da electrónica à música folclórica e tradicional do país do Sol Nascente.

01. Sketch Show - Chronograph
02. Tamagawa Onkyou - Drift Wood
03. Hayato Tsuji - Someone who rings ice bell
04. Caroline - Where is my love
05. Koji Futaba x Yoshida Daikiti - Aizubandaisan
06. Mantis - Dub Industry
07. Former_airline - Gate
08. Cherryboy Function - The endless lovers
09. Sketch Show - Ekot

Publicada por à(s) Sem comentários:
Etiquetas: , , ,

segunda-feira, outubro 31, 2016

NARITA #455

Eis a lista dos passageiros que partiram connosco para mais uma hora de viagem com saída do Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio - NARITA.

01. Eiko Ishibashi - Ressurrection
02. Dip in the pool - Spring from the surface
03. Gak Sato - m.c.m
04. Gak Sato - The sun dream
05. Takashi Wada - Memory Of John Astor
06. Yusuke Nakano - Love & joy
07. Ko Umehara - Reality Recomposed by TCM-400 Scene 2
08. Kaito - Color of fields

Publicada por à(s) Sem comentários:
Etiquetas: , , , ,

domingo, outubro 23, 2016

NARITA #454

Mesmo com condições atmosférias desfavoráveis deixamos o Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio em busca de calor. A banda sonora desta hora é a saber a sol e a calor.

01. Kahimi Karie - What you are wearing
02. Dahlia - The measles
03. Yukari Fresh - En voiture-lit
04. Nomiya Maki - My bossa nova
05. Ryoko Moriyama - Ame agari no samba
06. Neil And Iraiza - Pain
07. Shione Yukawa - No surprises
08. Y.M.C.K. - Yellow, Magenta, Cyan, Black (Ram Rider feat. Midori)
09. Dj Mase - Happy House
10. Motocombo - Chat with me
11. Nagisa Cosmetic - I am a computer
12. Frank Chickens - We are ninjas (Readymade mix)

Publicada por à(s) Sem comentários:
Etiquetas: , , ,

domingo, outubro 16, 2016

NARITA #453

Em semana de notícia triste viajamos ao som dos anos 90 com pitadas do século XXI.

01. Boom Boom Satellites - Missing note
02. E.L.T. - Time goes by
03. The Brillant Green - Hello another day
04. Globe - Precious memories
05. Maikotobranco - Hit me
06. Head on the sofa - Baby, fuck my bedroom
07. Great & Funky - Great & Funky
08. Potatohead - Taigh
09. Boom Boom Satellites - Lay your hands on me
Publicada por à(s) Sem comentários:
Subscrever: Mensagens (Atom)
 