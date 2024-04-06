sábado, abril 06, 2024

NARITA - 06.04.2024

Uma viagem pelos céus do indie rock japonês.

Partida do Terminal 107.9. Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio: Narita!


01. Honeydew - Letter to home
02. Shinowa - Elepop
03. For Tracy Hyde - Subway Station Revelation
04. The Floor - They Are Invaders
05. Swinging Popsicle - Clash
06. The Molice - Dear Change
07. Mothercoat - Potofu
08. 1000s Of Cats - Live Together
09. Naccano - Sweetheart
10. Aeronauts - Motor Girl
11. Advantage Lucy - Everything


PODCAST: EM BREVE

