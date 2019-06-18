Uma viagem com partida do Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio com passageiros frequentes e bons amigos...
01. Grind Ape - Farewell
02. footprint - Found Ruby
03. Ikechang - Re:China
04. K.O.M.C. - (E)motion
05. Salyu x Salyu - S(o)un(d) Beams
06. Shinya Tanaka - Skin
07. Eita Ogawa - Depth of Things
08. Negami - Gelbe Katze
09. Fantastic Plastic Machine - There must be an angel
10. footprint - Bye
terça-feira, junho 18, 2019
NARITA #629
Publicada por Ogata T3tsuo à(s) terça-feira, junho 18, 2019
Etiquetas: Eita Ogawa, Fantastic Plastic Machine, footprint, Grind Ape, Ikechang, Madcore Records, Negami, Salyu x Salyu, Shinya Tanaka
Subscrever: Enviar comentários (Atom)
Sem comentários:
Enviar um comentário