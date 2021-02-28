Uma viagem com grande destaque à zona de Shizuoka com a editora Fukumimi Records e também com uns passageiros repetentes da Madcore Records.
Partida do Terminal 107.9. Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio: Narita!
01. NSG - Transparentes Blau
02. SUPERMOURNING - 蠢
03. Eita Ogawa - Depth of Things
04. WOODBELLSOILSHOP©︎ - Re winter
05. Pugmal Sensor - Winter Sweeper
06. ム-thAIlIcU - THINK
07. Footprint - Maze
08. ○ - Howa
NARITA 007
