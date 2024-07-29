segunda-feira, julho 29, 2024

NARITA - 27.07.2024

Uma viagem bem diversa e com alguns passageiros que já não viajavam à bastante tempo por aqui.

Partida do Terminal 107.9. Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio: Narita!


01. The Pillows – Thank you, my Twilight
02. Plastic Girl In Closet – Vampire
03. Films – The Deep Sea
04. Haisuinonasa – Breath on one night
05. Matryoshka – My Funeral Reheasal
06. Chouchou – dawn
07. Coaltar Of The Deepers - My Speedy Sarah
08. Yuragi - Horizon
09. – Satellite
10. World's End Girlfriend - In The Name Of Love
11. She Her Her Hers - Spiral

OUVIR PODCAST:


