Uma viagem bem diversa e com alguns passageiros que já não viajavam à bastante tempo por aqui.
Partida do Terminal 107.9. Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio: Narita!
01. The Pillows – Thank you, my Twilight
02. Plastic Girl In Closet – Vampire
03. Films – The Deep Sea
04. Haisuinonasa – Breath on one night
05. Matryoshka – My Funeral Reheasal
06. Chouchou – dawn
07. Coaltar Of The Deepers - My Speedy Sarah
08. Yuragi - Horizon
09. – Satellite
10. World's End Girlfriend - In The Name Of Love
11. She Her Her Hers - Spiral
OUVIR PODCAST:
segunda-feira, julho 29, 2024
NARITA - 27.07.2024
Publicada por Ogata T3tsuo à(s) segunda-feira, julho 29, 2024
Etiquetas: Chouchou, Coaltar Of The Deepers, films, Plastic Girl In Closet, She Her Her Hers, The Pillows, World's End Girlfriend
