domingo, março 16, 2025

NARITA - 14.03.2025


Uma viagem de tributo e homenagem a uma das grandes bandas de rock japonês, os The Pillows que decidiram terminar a banda no inicio deste ano de 2025.

Partida do Terminal 107.9. Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio: Narita!



01. WHITE ASH - White Ash
02. 9mm Parabellum Bullet - Instant music
03. Tokyokarankoron - Non-fiction
04. UNISON SQUARE GARDEN - fool on the planet
05. A flood of circle - blues drive monster
06. HiGE - Strange Chameleon
07. Good Morning America - Until the end of this world
08. Base Ball Bear - funny bunny
09. Scars Borough - Energy
10. Kaminarigumo - In front of the door not opening
11. SYURISPEILOFF - Kanibaru (Carnival)
12. FUKUROUZU - Hybrid Rainbow
13. The Pillows - Ride On Shooting Star

OUVIR PODCAST:

