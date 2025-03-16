domingo, março 16, 2025
NARITA - 14.03.2025
Uma viagem de tributo e homenagem a uma das grandes bandas de rock japonês, os The Pillows que decidiram terminar a banda no inicio deste ano de 2025.
Partida do Terminal 107.9. Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio: Narita!
01. WHITE ASH - White Ash
02. 9mm Parabellum Bullet - Instant music
03. Tokyokarankoron - Non-fiction
04. UNISON SQUARE GARDEN - fool on the planet
05. A flood of circle - blues drive monster
06. HiGE - Strange Chameleon
07. Good Morning America - Until the end of this world
08. Base Ball Bear - funny bunny
09. Scars Borough - Energy
10. Kaminarigumo - In front of the door not opening
11. SYURISPEILOFF - Kanibaru (Carnival)
12. FUKUROUZU - Hybrid Rainbow
13. The Pillows - Ride On Shooting Star
OUVIR PODCAST:
Publicada por Ogata T3tsuo à(s) domingo, março 16, 2025
Etiquetas: 9mm Parabellum Bullet, A flood of circle, Base Ball Bear, FUKUROUZU. The Pillows, Good Morning America, HiGE, Kaminarigumo, Scars Borough, SYURISPEILOFF, Tokyokarankoron, Unison Square Garden, White Ash
Subscrever: Enviar feedback (Atom)
Sem comentários:
Enviar um comentário