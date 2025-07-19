sábado, julho 19, 2025

NARITA - 19.07.2025


Uma viagem bastante eclética a saber a verão.

Partida do Terminal 107.9. Aeroporto Internacional de Tóquio: Narita!



01. Photo Jenny - Waiting for the dawn
02. The Pastel Blue - Pink Restaurant
03. Hideki Kaji - Ice Cream Man
04. Sakahiraki - Okina Hondana
05. Nana - Piña-Colada
06. The Bawdies - Just Pick Your Phone
07. Mosis - Psycho Killer
08. No Cars - Hulahoop
09. Authentic & Madogarasu - Kansen
10. Shinya Tanaka - Skin
11. Halki - Promised Land

